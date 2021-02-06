Late Late Show viewers captivated by dignity of inspirational Longford mum Lynsey Bennett

Viewers of RTÉ One's The Late Late Show were captivated by the dignity, strength and honesty of inspirational Longford mum Lynsey Bennett as she told her story to host Ryan Tubridy.

Mum of two, Lynsey, who is seriously ill with cervical cancer, was praised by thousands of people across various social media platforms for her immense courage and bravery.

"The magic word seems to be 'deep regret'"



Lynsey Bennett reacts to the lack of apology from the goverment.#LateLate pic.twitter.com/9WTyVodGlo — RTÉ One (@RTEOne) February 5, 2021

What an amazing woman Lynsey Bennett is. Delighted she finally got the news today about an opportunity to use Pembro. It should not have taken this long. The state has failed the women & families of the #CervicalCheckScandal & they continue to do so! #LateLateShow pic.twitter.com/ycrmsSsmGH — Alan Kelly TD (@alankellylabour) February 5, 2021

It says a lot about Lynsey Bennett’s decency that she would think of the survivors of mother and baby homes when she is going through absolute hell herself. What an incredible young woman. What an awful country that we couldn’t even say sorry to her. #LateLateShow #latelate — Donal O'Keeffe (@Donal_OKeeffe) February 5, 2021

Lynsey Bennett - a catalogue of errors where her instincts were right but she was repeatedly not listened to.



“This time Mammy might be an angel”. Is there anything more heartbreaking to have to tell your children?#LateLateShow — Elaine Byrne (@ElaineByrne) February 5, 2021

She knew... and no one believed her - heartbreaking to listen to #LynseyBennett @RTELateLateShow the subterfuge about her diagnosis and then dragging her through the courts when she’s been faced with the worst possible prognosis - it’s inhuman - a double injustice #LateLateShow pic.twitter.com/rJEV1z9XSs — Norah Casey (@NorahCasey) February 5, 2021

Well done, #LynseyBennett. What a great person and what an amazing mother. And well done Ryan Tubridy for a sensitive interview that gave us a great sense of Lynsey's dignity and warm personality #LateLateShow https://t.co/qtHC1zIjaA — Alan English (@AlanEnglish9) February 5, 2021

Thank you #Lynseybennett for telling your story! You are such an amazing inspirational women. #WomensHealth #CervicalCheck — Dr Clare Noone (@clarenoone) February 5, 2021

Lynsey is the most beautiful, captivating speaker I’ve witnessed. A force to be reckoned with. I wish her and her daughters all the goodness in this world❤️

“I’m not delusional. I’m hopeful”#LynseyBennett — Rachel Ní Mhaidín (@rachel_17m) February 5, 2021

The most important things are accomplished by people who keep on trying when there seems to be no hope. Lynsey Bennett @littlemiss2018 made broken look beautiful this week. One day people will say, because of her, they didn’t give up #LateLateShow — Doireann O'Mahony (@OMahonyDoireann) February 5, 2021

Feeling lost for words after that interview with the beautiful, strong, and very wronged @littlemiss2018 Lynsey Bennett. #LateLateShow — Claire Lovett (@ClaireLovett1) February 5, 2021

In awe of Lynsey Bennett, such a strong woman! Her story has completely gripped so many people this week. Shocking that this happened. #LateLateShow — Ciara Brennan (@Ciara_Breno) February 5, 2021

Wow, Lynsey Bennett, what an incredible, beautiful and inspiring young lady. I don't think there are any words that can describe how I feel after watching that interview on @RTELateLateShow

She is beyond amazing ❤ — Sinead Dunleavy (@Sinead_Hd) February 5, 2021

Absolutely in awe of Lynsey Bennett and Vicky Phelan. I have no idea how they carry themselves with such grace and dignity in the face of everything this country and successive governments have thrown at them, and so many other women ❤️ #mnawesome — Orla ⚽❄️‍ (@orlamac21) February 5, 2021

Lynsey Bennett’s story needs to be heard so badly - so tragic, heartbreaking and deeply, deeply frustrating.

Get your cervical check - don’t delay. https://t.co/RU7uWw7hnN

Wishing her all of the luck as she pursues new treatment. #latelate — Dr Michelle McMahon (@DrMMcMahonEP) February 5, 2021

What an incredibly strong woman, I’ll never forget how our health system and government have failed so many women like Lynsey Bennett. Absolutely unforgivable #LateLateShow — Holli Breslin (@HolliB123) February 5, 2021

Absolutely bawling listening to @littlemiss2018 on the #LateLateShow. Her positivity, drive and dignity are so inspiring in the face of such a shitty situation. No woman should ever have to face this. #lynseybennett — Lyndsay Considine (@LynScribbles) February 5, 2021

How many more people like Lynsey Bennett, Vicky Phelan, Ruth Morrisey will have to go through the courts while dealing with this wicked illness, and still without an apology or admission of liability.. heartbreaking and inhumane... they are real heroes in this country! — Christine (@ChristineM92) February 5, 2021

Lynsey Bennett, you are such a strong, courageous and dignified woman #LateLateShow — Deniese O'Flaherty (@deniese_o) February 5, 2021