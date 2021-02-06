Late Late Show viewers captivated by dignity of inspirational Longford mum Lynsey Bennett

Longford Leader reporter

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Late Late Show viewers captivated by dignity of inspirational Longford mum Lynsey Bennett

Longford's Lynsey Bennett with The Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy

Viewers of RTÉ One's The Late Late Show were captivated by the dignity, strength and honesty of inspirational Longford mum Lynsey Bennett as she told her story to host Ryan Tubridy. 

Also read: Longford mum Lynsey Bennett was 'failed by the State'

Mum of two, Lynsey, who is seriously ill with cervical cancer, was praised by thousands of people across various social media platforms for her immense courage and bravery.

Also read: Women's health campaigner Vicky Phelan angered by absence of apology to Longford mum Lynsey Bennett