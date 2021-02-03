Longford couple in 90s who have overcome Covid-19 celebrate 69th wedding anniversary

A Longford couple, both aged in their 90s, who have battled and gotten over Covid-19, will celebrate their 69th wedding anniversary on Thursday, February 4.

Bartley and Kitty McGovern from Cam, Edgeworthstown are currently in St Teresa’s Ward of St Joseph’s Hospital in Longford town.

On behalf of the family, granddaughter Tina Reid, extended congratulations to Bartley (96) and Kitty (92), who married on February 4, 1952.

They went on to have four children, Maura (Kenny) Edgeworthstown, Cathy (McLynn) Ballymahon, Ann Quinn (Edgeworthstown) and Bartley Jnr (Kinnegad). They also have twelve adoring grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

Bartley worked the majority of his life in CIE, stationed for the most part in Longford town. Kitty worked as a housewife and helped out on the farm, as well as being a very active member of the ICA.



Tina explained, “Bartley and Kitty have resided in St Teresa’s unit for the past number of years when their health status meant they were unable to be cared for at home.”



She said the news the family were dreading came two weeks ago, when hospital staff rang to tell them that her grandparents had both tested positive for Covid-19.



Tina continued, “Thanks to the amazing staff in the hospital, Bartley and Kitty battled through the virus and regained their strength day by day. The hardest part of it for all the family was being unable to visit them for their 14 day isolation period but thanks to the excellent staff, we were kept up to date on their progress twice daily.



“We are overjoyed that they have returned to their room in St Teresa’s unit and are both doing really well again.”



Tina reflected, “At a time when so many families have lost loved ones to this dreadful virus, we are so grateful that Bartley and Kitty have pulled through and that they can celebrate their anniversary together. We hope that they will have continued good health to celebrate the big milestone next year of 70 years of marriage.”

