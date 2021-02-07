Longford's Camlin Quarter redesign waiting on imminent decision on funding

The Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF) is a flagship element of Project Ireland 2040, which is currently awaiting a government decision on funding.

Under the stewardship of the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government, the Fund was established to support more compact and sustainable development, through the regeneration and rejuvenation of Ireland’s large towns.

The key feature of this fund is continued collaboration, whether between Government Agencies, local authorities, communities and other stakeholders.

In May 2020 Longford County Council applied under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund Second Call 2020. The Camlin Quarter Master Plan was prepared over the course of 2018/2019 with support from the URDF/DHPLG following a detailed public engagement process. The application submitted by Longford County Council is ambitious and exciting and this project looks to totally revitalise the long forgotten lower part of Longford Town and re-connect with the core of the town.

The plan incorporates an area of over 55 acres, taking in the 18-acre barracks site, but with a new focus on the Camlin river.

This project will coordinate the development of the northern area of Longford town. The project will showcase the heritage that exists within the Barracks complex which contains the site of the former Castle and Market House. It will also improve the connection within the town to our fantastic facility in the Mall and much more.

If this project is fully realised it will transform Longford town. It will also become an attractive location for new business and investors and create a more attractive living environment within the town to encourage compact urban growth. The six elements contain a connect major residential, educational, recreational and amenity, public services and economic function centred on a major tourism investment project at Connolly Barracks, Little Water St/Bridge Street/Link Road, Albert Reynolds Peace Park/Abbeycarton, Great Water Street, The Providers Innovation Hub provide supporting connections and services as per the Camlin Quarter Master Plan.

From 2018 Longford County Council have received in the region of €2.9 million euro in funding from the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund for the project titled Longford Connected.

A decision will be made early this year and if Longford Co Co were to receive this funding which is estimated at €13m this would be a game changer for the town and county of Longford.