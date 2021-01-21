Covid-19 Latest: 14 new cases in Longford but incidence rate is dropping

There have been 14 new cases of Covid-19 notified in Longford today.

It is the highest number of cases recorded in a single day in the county since January 12 when there were 28 cases announced by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

The 14-day incidence rate has now fallen to 482.0 per 100,000 population with 197 new cases in the county over the past 14 days. It remains the second lowest rate in the country.

Yesterday, Longford's 14 day incidence rate of Covid-19 was 516.2 per 100,000 population.

From January 1 to January 20, the accumulated number of Covid-19 infections in Longford amounts to 432 (Jan 1 - 39 cases; Jan 2 - 55 cases; Jan 3 - 30 cases; Jan 4 - 5 cases; Jan 5 - 78 cases; Jan 6 - 28 cases; Jan 7 - 34 cases; Jan 8 - 9 cases; Jan 9 - 43 cases; Jan 10 - 7 cases; Jan 11 - 6 cases; Jan 12 - 28 cases; Jan 13 - 7 cases ; Jan 14 - 11 cases ; Jan 15 - 5 cases; Jan 16 - 7 cases; Jan 17 - 11 cases; Jan 18 - 4 cases ; Jan 19 - 11 cases ; Jan 20 - 14 cases).

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Longford since the pandemic began is 1,222 (1,208 as at Tuesday, January 19 plus the 14 announced today by NPHET).

National Figures

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 51 additional deaths related to COVID-19. 49 of these deaths occurred in January.

The median age of those who died is 80 years and the age range is 58-103 years.

There has been a total of 2,818 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Wednesday, January 20, the HPSC has been notified of 2,608 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 181,922 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

As of 2pm today, 1,943 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 214 are in ICU. 105 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.