Longford's retiring Detective Garda Joe Esler was ‘better than any of the TV detectives’

Detective Garda Joe Esler served Longford with the utmost professionalism. That was the sentiment expressed by all at Longford District Court last week when the retiring Detective called in to say goodbye.

Judge Seamus Hughes noted the fact that Detective Esler was “very young” to retire but wished him well, stating that he was always very professional and very easy to work with during his 30-plus years serving on the force.

“I always respected you and your views and I wish you the very best with your retirement,” he said.

On behalf of the solicitors present in court last week, John Quinn expressed his thanks for all the help Detective Gda Esler offered over the years.

“We’d like to congratulate you on your retirement. Thank you for all your service throughout the years. We’re really going to miss you,” said Mr Quinn.

Court Registrar Maggie Curley also expressed her gratitude for all the help offered by Det Gda Esler over the years stating that she and the staff at the courthouse would miss him.

“You always kept us on our toes and we’re all going to miss you. Mind the horses,” she said.

Sgt Mark Mahon offered his heartfelt thanks to Det Gda Esler who he said was of great assistance over the years when it came to court matters.

“You were always there to guide us on the best way to approach cases,” he said, wishing the retiring Detective the very best of luck going forward.

Solicitor, Frank Gearty, also eager to impart his best wishes, said that Detective Joe Esler was “better than any of the TV detectives”.

“I have never come across a detective better than Gda Esler,” he said, adding that Det Gda Esler dealt with every case in a manner of the utmost professionalism.

“I remember dealing with a terrible case - a murder case - and he did the interviews with integrity.

“The manner in which he conducted the interviews was second to none,” he concluded, wishing Detective Garda Esler the very best in his retirement years.