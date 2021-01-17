Covid-19 Latest: Incidence rate in Longford drops to third lowest in country

For the second consecutive day, Longford recorded the lowest number of daily new Covid-19 infections with seven cases being confirmed in the county in this evening's latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

Longford's 14 day incidence rate of Covid-19 has now dropped to the third lowest in the country at 729.1 per 100,000 population (down from 846.5 & 929.7 in the previous two days) on the back of 298 cases in the past fortnight.

The counties with the second lowest and lowest 14 day incidence rates are Westmeath and Leitrim, on 713.1 and 574.2 per 100,000, respectively.

From January 1, 2021 to January 16, 2021, the accumulated number of Covid-19 infections in Longford stands at 392 (Jan 1 - 39 cases; Jan 2 - 55 cases; Jan 3 - 30 cases; Jan 4 - 5 cases; Jan 5 - 78 cases; Jan 6 - 28 cases; Jan 7 - 34 cases; Jan 8 - 9 cases; Jan 9 - 43 cases; Jan 10 - 7 cases; Jan 11 - 6 cases; Jan 12 - 28 cases; Jan 13 - 7 cases ; Jan 14 - 11 cases ; Jan 15 - 5 cases; Jan 16 - 7 cases).

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Longford since the pandemic began is 1,182 (1,175 as at Friday, January 15 plus the seven announced today by NPHET).

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 13 additional deaths related to COVID-19, all 13 occurred in January.

The median age of those who died is 83 years, and the age range is 66 to 97 years. There has been a total of 2,608 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Saturday 16th January, the HPSC has been notified of 2,944 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 172,726 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today NPHET highlighted 1,065 cases in Dublin, 306 in Cork, 181 in Galway, 180 in Kildare and 160 in Limerick. The remaining 1,052 cases are spread across all other counties. SEE FULL TABLE AT END OF STORY.

Nationally, the 14 day national incidence is 1487.9 per 100,000 due to 70.851 cases in the past two weeks. The seven day incidence has dropped to 529.1 while the five-day moving average is 3,439.

Of today's National figures, NPHET said 1,336 are men / 1,578 are women, 57% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 40 years old.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community. As of yesterday, the dashboard includes information on Total Vaccines Administered (1st Dose).