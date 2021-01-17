Retail worker assaulted after 'advising woman of failure to wear face covering'

Gardaí investigating a serious assault that occurred in the north west have arrested and charged a woman in her early twenties.

At approximately 6.45pm on Saturday, a woman entered a premises in Sligo Town without a required face covering. The woman was advised of her failure to wear a face covering.

The woman left the premises but returned shortly after and allegedly assaulted a female member of staff a number of times with an implement before fleeing on foot.

The injured female was taken to Sligo University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The woman who presented voluntarily at Sligo Garda Station, was arrested by Gardaí and detained at Ballymote Garda Station.

She has since been charged and will appear before Sligo District Court on Thursday.