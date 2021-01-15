Local pharmacist Seanie Stakelum backs #BestShot campaign as 'a no-brainer'

Sign our online petition HERE backing local pharmacists to lead the charge for our communities #bestshot

Pharmacies are best placed to give the oxford/astra zeneca vaccines as they are the primary point of contact for the public in healthcare, according to local pharmacist, Seanie Stakelum.

Mr Stakelum added his support for the Longford Leader's #BestShot campaign, which was launched this week, calling on the government to allow pharmacies to administer the Covid-19 vaccine to members of the community.

"Most pharmacists are effectively trained in giving vaccines and have been for a number of years with regard to flu vaccine," Mr Stakelum explained.

"It is a no-brainer really and I would be urging the Health Minister to show some intelligence and use the tools available to him and deliver this vaccine to the population in as quick a time as possible. Thus ensuring a return to normal life as quickly as possible.

"This will involve sourcing enough vaccines and vaccinating the population in as quick a time as possible. Thus reducing the prevalence of the disease in the population. While the costs of this has to be considered a return to normal life must be the end goal.

"I think people need educating on the vaccine also as there is a growing anti-vaccination philosophy out there that tends to spread misinformation.

"While the oxford-astrazeneca is as effective as the flu vaccine is (which is only about 70%), there is still much debate about the dosing regime, two shots 4 -12 weeks apart. It is our best option at the moment to reduce the prevalence of the disease in our country."

