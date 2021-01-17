Dr Tony Holohan urges Longford people to stay at home amid 'gravely concerning' Covid surge across Ireland

The Chief Medical Officers in Ireland and Northern Ireland have voiced their concerns about the high levels of Covid-19 and are urging everyone to stay home.

Chief Medical Officers Dr Tony Holohan and Dr Michael McBride said: “As Chief Medical Officers, we are gravely concerned about the unsustainably high level of Covid-19 infection we are experiencing on the island of Ireland. This is having a significant impact on the health of our population and the safe functioning of our healthcare systems.

“Unfortunately, due to the surge of infections we have experienced over the past few weeks, we have seen an increase in mortality figures and our health systems have been placed under immense pressure. We are likely to see ongoing increases in hospitalisations, ICU admissions and mortality in the weeks ahead.”

Both Chief Medical Officers are strongly urging everyone to stay at home except for essential reasons and to avoid all unnecessary journeys including cross-border travel.

“Many of the patients admitted to hospital in January have been under the age of 65 years. Covid-19 can affect us all, regardless of age or underlying condition. It highlights the need for us all to protect one another by staying at home. Not only will you keep yourself and your loved ones safe, but also help to save lives and avoid more preventable Covid-19 admissions to our currently struggling healthcare systems," they said.

“We will continue to work together to protect public health across the island as we have done throughout this pandemic, but we need everyone to play their part by staying at home and protecting themselves and their communities.”