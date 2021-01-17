70 vehicles turned away from Newcastle Woods by Longford Roads Policing Unit today

Longford/Roscommon Roads Policing Unit undertook a major checkpoint operation outside Newcastle Woods, Ballymahon this afternoon, in support of current public health measures, which require people to remain within 5km of their homes.

During the course of today's operation, approximately 70 vehicles were told to turn around and go home, with more than 30 fixed payment notices issued to parked vehicles found to be in excess of their 5km.

Under the current regulations, only essential journeys are permitted and exercise can only be taken up to 5km from your residence.