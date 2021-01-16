As death toll rises Longford records lowest number of daily new Covid-19 infections

Nationally, Longford recorded the lowest number of daily new Covid-19 infections with five cases being confirmed in the county in this evening's latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

With the HSE warning that hospitals are at surge capacity, NPHET revealed that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) has today, January 16, been notified of 60 additional deaths related to the coronavirus in Ireland and 3,231 new confirmed cases.

From January 1, 2021 to January 15, 2021, the accumulated number of Covid-19 infections in Longford stands at 385 (Jan 1 - 39 cases; Jan 2 - 55 cases; Jan 3 - 30 cases; Jan 4 - 5 cases; Jan 5 - 78 cases; Jan 6 - 28 cases; Jan 7 - 34 cases; Jan 8 - 9 cases; Jan 9 - 43 cases; Jan 10 - 7 cases; Jan 11 - 6 cases; Jan 12 - 28 cases; Jan 13 - 7 cases ; Jan 14 - 11 cases ; Jan 15 - 5 cases).

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Longford since the pandemic began is 1,175 (1,170 as at Thursday, January 15 plus the 5 announced today by NPHET).

Longford's 14 day incidence rate of Covid-19 remains the fourth lowest in the country at 846.5 per 100,000 population (down from 929.7 per 100,000 the previous day) on the back of 346 cases in the past fortnight.

National

As of 2pm Saturday, January 16, 1,854 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised of which 191 were in ICU. There were an additional 119 hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of midnight, Friday, January 15, NPHET said the HPSC has been notified of 3,231 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 169,78* confirmed cases (*denotification of 7 confirmed cases) of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today NPHET highlighted 931 cases are in Dublin, 388 in Cork, 238 in Louth, 155 in Waterford, 151 in Limerick. It said the remaining 1,368 cases are spread across all other counties.

The 14 day national incidence is 1530.2 per 100,000 due to 72,864 in two weeks. The seven day incidence has dropped to 610.9 while the five-day moving average is 3,465.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community. As of yesterday, the dashboard includes information on Total Vaccines Administered (1st Dose).