'Pharmacy sector have a proven track record' with vaccinations: Longford TD Joe Flaherty backs #BestShot campaign

Longford/Westmeath TD Joe Flaherty has rowed in behind the Longford Leader's #BestShot campaign, which was launched this week.

"The vaccination programme is continuing at pace and it was heartening to the first vaccinations administered locally in our nursing homes this week," said Mr Flaherty.

"The Oxford Astra Zeneca vaccine will be the real break through when it comes on stream and will be available through pharmacies / GPs and mass vaccination centres.

"The pharmacy sector have a proven track record in this area with an astonishing 1.5m flu vaccines administered in six weeks.

"However if we are serious about our vaccine plans we need to ensure that pharmacy staff are vaccinated ASAP and I have relayed this message to An Taoiseach and the Minister for Health

"I want to thank the Longford Leader and staff for taking the lead on this campaign. We need community wide buy in on the vaccination programme as we look to some restoration of normal life and business activity.

"I have spoken to many local pharmacists and staff and all are ready and willing to meet the challenge full on but they need to be prioritised for vaccinations as soon as possible."

