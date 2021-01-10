Another big rise in Longford Covid-19 cases

Longford has witnessed yet another double digit rise in its positive Covid-19 cases, according to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) which are reporting nearly 7,000 more new cases as the third wave of the virus continues to surge.

NPHET's daily update on Sunday evening, January 10 shows 43 new cases in Longford as of midnight, Saturday, January 9.

It means that from January 1, 2021 to January 9, 2021, the accumulated number of Covid-19 infections in Longford stands at 321 (Jan 1 - 39 cases; Jan 2 - 55 cases; Jan 3 - 30 cases; Jan 4 - 5 cases; Jan 5 - 78 cases; Jan 6 - 28 cases; Jan 7 - 34 cases; Jan 8 - 9 cases and Jan 9 - 43 cases).

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Longford since the pandemic began is 1,111 (1,068 as at Friday, January 8 plus the 43 announced today by NPHET - see table below).

Longford's 14 day incidence rate of Covid-19 is currently 902.8 per 100,000 population on the back of 369 cases in the past fortnight.

The national incidence is now 1291.2 per 100 k on the back 61,484 new cases in just two weeks.

NPHET also confirmed that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) has today been notified of eight additional deaths related to COVID-19. There has been a total of 2,344 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Saturday, the HPSC has been notified of 6,888 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 147,613* (*denotification of 2 confirmed cases) confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today NPHET highlighted 2,088 in Dublin, 862 in Cork, 469 in Limerick, 405 in Wexford, 320 in Waterford. It said the remaining 2,744 cases are spread across all other counties. COUNTY BREAKDOWN IN TABLE AT END OF STORY.

It also noted that of the new cases 3,252 are men / 3,595 are women, 60% are under 45 years of age while the median age is 38 years old.

As of 2pm Sunday, 1,452 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 125 are in ICU. 100 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have been 27,585 tests carried out in the past 24 Hours and 180,897 completed in the last seven days. Close contacts are no longer being tested.

The positive rate is nearly 22% compared to a nearly 6% average pandemic rate in Ireland since last year.



The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.