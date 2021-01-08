Covid-19 infection rate spirals in Longford, Granard and Ballymahon electoral areas

The latest figures from Ireland’s Covid-19 Data Hub illustrate that the 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in each of Longford’s three electoral districts has spiralled significantly.

Also read: Help get Longford song to number one on iTunes charts



In the 14 days from December 22, 2020 to January 4, 2021 covered by the data, it shows that there have been 198 positive Covid-19 cases in the county.



The breakdown of those cases by electoral area is;

Longford municipal district 84

Ballymahon municipal district 60

Granard municipal district 54



In the previous 14-day period measured (December 15 to December 28), the total number of positive Covid-19 cases in the county was 41 - (Longford 26, Ballymahon 10 & Granard 5).

Also read: 'It will be May or June at least' before pubs are allowed reopen, warns Longford publican



Considering the number of positive cases increased almost five fold, it is not surprising that the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population in the three electoral areas skyrocketed.



In Longford municipal district, the 14-day incidence rate is 523.5 for the current period under review. It was 162.0 during the previous spell (December 15 to December 28).



The 14-day incidence rate in Granard and Ballymahon is 505.9 and 423.9, increasing from 46.8 and 70.7, respectively.



The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Longford since the pandemic began is 1,025 (997 as at Tuesday, January 5 plus the 28 announced by NPHET yesterday evening).

PICTURES: A festive treat at Longford nursing homes from local entertainers