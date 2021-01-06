LATEST: Never more important to stay home as Longford records highest number of Covid-19 infections in single day

Longford has today recorded its highest number of Covid-19 infections in a single day since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) show that 78 new cases were confirmed in Longford on January 5.

Previously, the highest number of positive Covid-19 cases recorded in Longford in a single day came on May 2, 2020 when there were 60 positive cases.

It means that in the past seven days there have been 244 new cases of the virus detected in Longford.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Longford since the pandemic began is 997 (919 as at Monday, January 4 plus the 78 announced today by NPHET - see table below).

Longford's 14 day incidence rate of Covid-19 is currently 650.8 per 100,000 population (up considerably from yesterday's rate of 467.3) on the back of 266 cases in the past fortnight.

The national incidence rate is 819.1, up from 674.4 the previous day.

Confirmed Covid-19 cases in this region

County..............Cases (Jan 4).......New Cases (Jan 5)............14-Day Incidence rate

Longford.................919....................+78............................650.8 per 100,000

Leitrim...................409.....................+24.............................477.5 per 100,000

Cavan..................2,983...................+160.............................1,013.4 per 100,000

Roscommon..........1,286....................+25..............................480.3 per 100,000

Westmeath...........1,914...................+123..............................503.5 per 100,000

National

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 17 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 2,299 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Tuesday 5th January, the HPSC has been notified of 7,836 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 121,154 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

3,740 are men / 4,078 are women

63% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 36 years old

2,263 in Dublin, 1,373 in Cork, 496 in Louth, 345 in Limerick, 340 in Meath and the remaining 3,019 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 954 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 88 are in ICU. 105 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “The country is in a serious phase of this surge of COVID-19. There is evidence of an increasing presence of the UK variant in Ireland. All counties have an upward trajectory of the disease. There is concerning escalation of admissions to hospital and ICU. We are very likely to see escalating mortality and ICU admissions in the coming days and weeks.

“It has never been more important, throughout our experience of this pandemic, to stay home and only meet people outside of your household for essential purposes, always adhering to public health advice; physical distance, hand hygiene, cough/sneeze etiquette, wearing a face covering.”