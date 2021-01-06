Aoife Mulligan releases beautiful new single in aid of Aoife’s Clown Doctors

Longford singer/songwriter Aoife Mulligan (who performs as ‘eeffaa’) has recently released a charity single in aid of the children’s charity ‘Aoife’s Clown Doctors’, who spread joy and smiles to sick children in hospital.

The single is a cover of popular Birdy hit, Skinny Love, and is now available to download on iTunes, Amazon and all other streaming platforms with proceeds going directly to the charity.

“I was approached to organise the single by my boss Karen Kellaghan, and it was released in association with Permanent TSB’s Community Fund, for Aoife’s Clown Doctors Ireland,” Aoife explained.

The Clown Doctors have been bringing their mad cap comedy and high energy antics to wards and waiting rooms in Crumlin and Temple Street Children’s Hospitals since 2005.

They go bed to bed spreading magic, fun and laughter and in so doing relieve stress for children, parents and staff in the hospitals. Aoife’s Clown Doctors Ireland became a Registered Charity in February 2019.

Aoife’s Clown Doctors were being solely funded by ‘The Friends of Aoife Hendrick’ which was set up in memory of Aoife Hendrick.

Aoife was in Crumlin hospital in the summer of 2012 after being diagnosed with Leukaemia. She absolutely loved the Clown Doctors and her parents were delighted to see her so happy during these special visits.

Aoife’s family are thrilled that the legacy of their bright, bubbly little girl lives on through the smiles and laughter of other children.

Now, local lady Aoife Mulligan is hoping to raise funds for the worthy charity, with a video and single she recorded at Castle Leslie Estate with two other Longford natives.

“A huge thank you to Castle Leslie Estate for the use of their beautiful premises for the video,” said Aoife.

“And to Owen Catterall for his amazing sound engineering, and Nathan Sheridan for his fabulous work on the visuals.”

Aoife also recently released her second single entitled ‘Anhedonia’.

The lyrics and melody of the song ‘Anhedonia’ were composed by eeffaa and co-produced and engineered by good friends Louis Younge (‘Toshin’ and ‘Sky Atlas’) and Owen Catterall, with harmonies provided by Sara Lee Greene.

Eeffaa received widespread recognition for her debut single, ‘Hard Love’ which was released on August 7 last, earning a ‘2FM Track of the Week’ title, as well as extensive local and national airplay.

Eeffaa is an experienced performer, never shying away from any opportunity to showcase her music. She accompanied the renowned Nina Hynes and was a support act for the band Kila at a concert during the Cruthú Arts Festival. More recently she performed on the Facebook production ‘This Must be the Place’ which received rave reviews.

Skinny Love is available to purchase via iTunes, Amazon and all other streaming services. The video can be seen on Aoife’s social media accounts: @eeffaamusic on Facebook, @eeffa_music on Instagram and @AoifeMulliganx on Twitter.