Longford nursing home residents to be vaccinated within weeks

With the number of cases rising dramatically in recent days, residents in Longford’s six nursing homes can expect to be vaccinated against Covid-19 in the coming weeks.

The Pfizer BioNTech vaccine is currently being rolled out across Ireland, starting with residents of the country’s 600 nursing homes.

A dedicated HSE team is expected to commence the vaccinatoin process in Longford from January 21, administering the jab to nearly 800 residents of an eight day period. The second dose will be administered three weeks later.

Local care homes have already received a draft date for their first vaccinations later this month and the second dose 21 days later.

Costello’s Vale View Nursing Home in Lanesboro will be the first port of call for the HSE team with vaccinations scheduled to take place on January 21.

Thomond Lodge Nursing Home in Ballymahon is next on the agenda, with the jab scheduled to be administered on January 22.

This will be followed by St Joseph’s Nursing Home in Longford town on Monday, January 25, Our Lady’s Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown, on Wednesday, January 27, and Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford, on January 28.

Residents of Inishfree Nursing Home in Lanesboro will receive their first vaccine on Friday, January 29.

Local TD Joe Flaherty has welcomed the vaccination schedule in Longford care homes, but said there is still a responsibility on each and every citizen to be cautions.

“It’s good to see the start of the rollout of the vaccine but this is a very difficult time,” he said.

“We’re in a national crisis and, while the vaccine is important, there is a personal responsibility on all of us to do the right thing and minimise our contacts.”

Nursing Homes Ireland has welcomed the commitment of the Minister for Health and HSE CEO Paul Reid that rollout of the vaccine will move to 35,000 doses this week - up from 20,000 doses - and will move to seven days a week, incorporating all healthcare settings.

“It is right that a priority within the vaccination rollout programme should be the 600 nursing homes across the country,” said Tadhg Daly of NHI.

“There is great willingness within our sector to support efficiency and flexibility in enabling the rollout of the vaccine be achieved in as short a timeframe as possible.”