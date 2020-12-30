Longford punter strikes gold as €5 EuroMillions Plus treble yields €7,500 profit

A Co. Longford punter made a tidy profit of €7,500 in only a matter of minutes when a small flutter reaped huge dividends thanks to a run of lucky numbers this week.

Also read: Two county Longford families are aiming to become Ireland's Fittest Family

The anonymous native struck their wager via their online BoyleSports account for the Tuesday evening EuroMillions Plus draw. They picked three numbers out and placed a simple €5 treble on them all landing at odds of 1,500/1.

When 2, 9 and 19 all rolled out, the ambitious punt had paid off and the customer was able to log back into their account and swap their betslip for a grand total of €7,505.

Also read: Longford Flamenco guitarist releases new album

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “We must send huge congratulations over to our Longford customer who only needed a small €5 investment to secure a tasty four-figure profitable sum of €7,500. We hope they have a good time splashing out with their winnings!”

Also read: Shroid Tractor Run sees 278 tractors and lorries turn out to support Lynsey Bennett