Longford Flamenco guitarist releases new album

Last month saw the release of the debut album ‘Irlandalucía’ by Ballinamuck native and virtuoso Flamenco guitarist John Walsh.

Containing seven original flamenco guitar compositions composed by John over the last number of years, the album was recorded during the first Covid lockdown and features collaborations from percussionists from Spain and the Netherlands.

Although a little over a fortnight old, the album was featured by Ellen Cranitch on Lyric FM as one the ‘best albums of 2020’ as well as receiving airplay in Spain and the USA.

Speaking about the launch, John said, “It’s an album I’ve been trying to record for the last few years but being so busy with gigs, concerts, teaching and family life, etc made it very difficult.

“Once the whole Covid thing kicked off and all my work for the year went down the drain, I figured now was the time!

“Lockdown was a mixed bag to be honest. I was happy to get the album done at last but I found the remainder of the lockdown very taxing from a creative standpoint,” he added.

“Seeing how well the album has been received has injected a bit of enthusiasm to create back though.”

John Walsh is Ireland’s leading Flamenco Guitarist. For the last 10 years, John has been at the forefront of Flamenco in Ireland, as a performer, composer and educator.

Having studied with Flamenco masters in Algeciras, Seville & Granada over the course of four years, John returned to Ireland to bring his passion for Flamenco music to the stage.

As a performer, he has been invited as the International Artist to The 2015 Paco de Lucia Guitar Festival in Algeciras, Spain, and the 2014 International Flamenco Festival in Consuegra, Spain.

John also performed for two consecutive nights in 2014 in the famous Flamenco venue ‘El Candela’ in Madrid.

He has composed music for the National Ballet of Ireland, Riverdance and Michael Rooney’s De Cuellar Suite.

In his home country of Ireland he has given concerts in the National Concert Hall on a number of occasions and appeared in the Guitar Festival of Ireland, the City of Derry Guitar Festival, Ards Guitar Festival and many more.

His debut album, ‘Irlandalucía’ is available in both CD and digital download formats from the online store on John’s website johnwalshguitar.ie