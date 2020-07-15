Longford loving it as McDonald’s dine-in service reopens

McDonald’s Ireland has announced that its restaurant at the Red Cow Roundabout, Longford, will reopen its dine-in service area from today, Wednesday, July 15.

This follows the successful reopening for takeaway, Drive Thru and Delivery over the last seven weeks.

This restaurant is among 27 nationwide that will reopen dine-in service areas with a range of new safety measures which will see customers served via table service only.

In line with Government guidance, McDonald’s will be asking customers that choose to dine-in to leave their contact details by either scanning a QR code with their smart phone or via a dedicated website with the URL details provided on each table.

Customers will be asked to leave the name of the lead member and the number of people within their group, a phone number, the date and time of visit and the restaurant number (identified on each table sticker).



Social distancing measures will also be in place, only allowing a certain number of diners inside at any one time, whilst ensuring couriers and takeaway customers can still visit to collect off-premise food.

These measures are on top of the existing steps in place for protecting customers, employees and delivery partner couriers:

Hand sanitiser at the entrance to every restaurant for couriers and dine-in and takeaway customers

Clear floor-markings and signposting inside and outside restaurants to help enable social distancing

Protective equipment including Perspex screens, face coverings and for customer and courier facing employees, gloves

Touchpoints including self-order screens, card readers and doors will be sanitised at least every 30 minutes

Perspex screens have been installed in the kitchens, service areas and Drive-thru windows and additional protective equipment has been provided for restaurant teams, including disposable gloves for people in customer and courier facing positions and face coverings

Fewer people on each shift

Customers are asked to use contactless payment methods as much as possible

This is the latest phase of McDonald’s reopening plan which aims to expand the dine-in service to further restaurants over the coming weeks.

For the latest updates on McDonald’s safety measures, please see the McDonald's Ireland website.

