ProtectOurPubs: Support your local publicans

With the pubs hoping to open in the coming weeks, local publicans are preparing to welcome punters back onto their premises as they make preparations to ensure the safety of staff and customers alike.

Many of Longford’s local pubs are open seven nights a week and publicans are encouraging the people of Longford to come out and support their local pub, which is often the hub of the community, where meetings, birthday parties and other functions are held.

Social distancing is easy to observe early in the evening and rural pubs only really have larger crowds on Saturday nights but, by visiting your local on a weekday, when it’s quieter, maintaining social distancing restrictions will be easy.

It’s going to be a long fight ahead and some local pubs are eager to get back up and open, but there are still customers who will veer on the side of caution and not go to the pub.

Local vintners are encouraging customers to support their local pubs, which will implement hand sanitising, social distancing and have all the necessary measures in place.

Your local is not just a place to go drinking. It’s about bringing the community together, celebrating the good times and socialising with friends. If we lose that, we have lost a social hub in our local community.

