Covid-19 coronavirus test site being set up at St Joseph's care centre in Longford

A community Covid-19 testing site is being set up at St Joseph's care centre in Longford.

Yesterday, (Thursday, March 19), the HSE confirmed a testing site was to be established in Longford and that this is very much 'work in progress', with work happening very fast to operationalise units in the midlands.

Two testing units are already operating in neighbouring Westmeath, in the grounds of the St Vincent’s Hospital, Athlone and at St Loman’s, Mullingar.

Preparations are ongoing at St Joseph's, with signs being erected indicating the location of the Covid-19 test centre.

The HSE has stressed that;

The testing is done by appointment only following referral by a GP or Public Health professional.

The decision to referred for a test is a clinical decision. There is no self-referral or walk-ins.

The results of the tests will be provided as soon as possible but during this period you should continue to self-isolate.

Realistically the timeline from referral to testing to results will be 2-3 days but all parts of the HSE are committed to progressing this as soon as possible.

