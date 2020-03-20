WATCH: Longford florist calls on public to 'stay positive' in face of Covid-19 storm

A Longford business owner has said he remains hopeful the local economy will recover from the ongoing difficulties which have been posed by the outbreak of Covid-19.

Stanislav Hromada aka 'Stan the Man' gave his assessment on Longford's current and future fiscal fortunes amid growing uncertainty concerning the spread of the coronavirus.

The Slovakian entrepreneur, who has been in business for the past 15 years, said despite the prevailing negativity, it was important for locals and society in general to stay optimistic.

"It's very quiet at the moment," he said.

"Everywhere is nearly closed down but we still keep going."

Mr Hromada confided had it not been for the perennial busy nature that comes with operating a florists ahead of Mother's Day, he too would have been forced to close his doors.

That said, Mr Hromada vowed to try and press on, a mindset he said should be adopted by his fellow entrepreneurial peers and the wider public in general.

"I hope I get more people in last minute because Mother's Day is Mother's Day and people are still ringing from abroad and buying flowers.

"It's (level of business) has gone very bad. I see my books and everything, it's gone down.

"There are a few orders and we used to have five or six people working for Mother's Day and that but I am on my own with one other person here."

Asked if towns like Longford were well placed to recover from the present economic malaise, Mr Hromada said: "I hope so.

"If we don't I will have to run from this country, I will have to move which I can't even do. I am still 50 per cent things will be ok, I hope."

He said the one shining example of how Longford and its citizens might come through the current crisis, Mr Hromada pointed to how many local groups and communities had rallied around in each other over the past couple of weeks.

"It is good," he said, before telling folk to stay calm.

"Stay positive and drink your wine."