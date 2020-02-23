Longford Tidy Towns plead with general election candidates to remove eyesore poster cable ties

Longford / Westmeath general election candidates are being requested to remove poster cable ties from a host of locations around Longford town.

Longford Tidy Towns took to Facebook to vent frustration at the number of eyesore cable ties that still adorn poles around the town.

Also read: Longford mum tells of ‘massive’ help Jack & Jill have been to her and three-year-old daughter



It is the THIRD request they have made "for volunteer(s) from any of the political bodies to remove the remaining plastic ties regardless of who put them there."

WATCH | Longford's new TD Joe Flaherty settling into his new role as 33rd Dáil sits

Voting in general election 2020 took place on Saturday, February 8 and according to official guidelines published by the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment, posters must be removed within 7 days of polling day.

The requirements for election posters are set out under section 19 of the Litter Pollution Act 1997 and the Electoral (Amendment) (No. 2) Act 2009.

WATCH | Longford/Westmeath TD Sorca Clarke ready to grasp her new role with both hands

There is also a requirement for candidates to remove all posters including ANY CABLE TIES within 7 days of the poll. Failure to comply with these conditions constitutes an offence.

Also read: Council pays tribute to Longford's Community Games heroes