WATCH | Longford's new TD Joe Flaherty settling into his new role as 33rd Dáil sits today

Longford TD Joe Flaherty has likened his induction to Dáil Éireann to getting used to a new school as he attends the first sitting of the 33rd Dáil today.

So far, Seán Ó'Fearghaíl had been reelected Ceann Comhairle, which means Sinn Féin and Fianna Fáil now have the same number of voting TDs.

Nominations are to get underway now for the role of Taoiseach but it is unlikely that a leader will be elected today.