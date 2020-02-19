Gardaí investigating five violent incidents in County Longford inside a fortnight

In total, there have been five separate incidents of violence and criminal damage in County Longford since Tuesday, February 4.

Gardaí are investigating two shootings in Corboy, Edgeworthstown, one shooting in Annaly Gardens, and two petrol bomb attacks - one in Dun Darach and one in Annaly Gardens, all of which occurred in the space of two weeks.





Tuesday, February 4

Gardaí launched an investigation after a number of gunshots were fired at a house in Corboy, Edgeworthstown at approximately 10.30pm when two shots were fired through the front window of the house.

Gardaí are investigating whether the incident is feud-related or linked to a drugs dispute between two rivalling factions.

No injuries were reported following this shooting and investigations are still ongoing.

Read more: Major garda probe underway after shots fired at Edgeworthstown house

Friday, February 7

Gardaí received reports of a second shooting at the same residence in Corboy, Edgeworthstown, with a single shot being fired this time, at approximately 12.10pm.

Gardaí in Granard launched an appeal to road users who may have dash cam footage or anyone who may have been in the Corboy area or surrounding areas on the evening of February 4 between 10pm and 11pm or on the afternoon of February 7 between 12pm and 1pm.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact Granard Garda Station at 0436687667.

Read also: Gardaí in Longford investigating two shooting incidents at a house in Edgeworthstown

Wednesday, February 12

Gardaí in Longford launched an appeal for witnesses following a third shooting, this time at Annaly Gardens, Longford Town.

Shortly before 9pm, two shots were fired at the front door of a house where a two-year-old child was playing in the hallway.

The child’s parents were also present in the house, but no injuries were reported. There was, however, damage caused to the front door of the house.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station 043-3350570, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Read more: Gardaí in Longford appeal for witnesses to third shooting incident inside eight days

Friday, February 14

Gardaí were called to the scene of a criminal damage incident in Dun Darach, Longford Town in the early hours of the morning.

A car and a caravan were damaged during the incident, which is believed to have been caused by a petrol bomb and to be linked to one of the ongoing local feuds.

No injuries were reported and no arrests were made. Investigations are ongoing and anyone with information can contact Longford Garda station on 043 33 50570.

Read more: Longford Gardaí investigating incident of criminal damage by fire in Dún Darrach

Monday, February 17

A house in Annaly Gardens was targeted with a petrol bomb just before 7am on Monday morning.

No injuries were reported and no arrests made but gardaí are appealing for witnesses who may have been in the area between 6am and 7.30am.

They’re also appealing for information on a dark coloured car with two occupants, which drove out the Athlone road and may have been driving dangerously.

The incident is being treated as attempted arson.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station on 043 33 50570.

Read more: Garda investigation underway following second violent incident at Annaly Gardens