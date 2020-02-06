Breaking: Major garda probe underway after shots fired at Edgeworthstown house

Gardaí have launched an investigation after a number of gunshots were fired at a house outside Edgeworthstown, the Leader can reveal.

Senior detectives believe the incident, which took place in the Corboy area on Tuesday night, is the latest episode in one of the county's long running Traveller related feuds.

No one was injured in the incident which took place at around 10:30pm when a number of shots were fired through the front window of a house.

One other line of inquiry gardaí are pursuing is the possibility the shooting may be linked to a drugs dispute between two rivalling factions.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses and for anyone who may have observed the incident to contact Granard Garda Station at (043) 668512.