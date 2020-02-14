Longford Gardaí investigating incident of criminal damage by fire in Dún Darrach

Gardaí in Longford are investigating an incident of criminal damage by fire which occurred a Dún Darrach, Dublin Road, Longford town in the early hours of this morning, Friday, February 14.

A car and a caravan were damaged during the incident, which is believed to be linked to one of the ongoing local feuds.

No injuries were reported.

The scene has been preserved for technical examination. No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact Longford Garda station on 043 33 50570.

