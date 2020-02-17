Garda investigation underway following second violent incident at Annaly Gardens

Gardaí are investigating and incident of criminal damage by fire, which occurred at a property in Annaly Gardens, Longford, this morning at approximately 7am.

No injuries were reported during the incident. No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

This is the second violent incident to take place in the Annaly Gardens area in the space of a week.

The first incident, which took place on Wednesday, February 13, last, saw two shots fired through the front door of a house in Annaly Gardens, shortly before 9pm.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station on 043 33 50570.

