Gardaí probe latest Longford feud shooting incident as shots fired through front door of house

Gardaí say they are keeping an "open mind" into the circumstances behind another shooting incident which took place in Longford town last night.

Two shots were fired through the front door of a house in the Annaly Park area shortly before 9pm in an incident that's already been linked to one of the county's ongoing feuds.

Despite no one being injured, a car allegedly sped off from the scene in the immediate aftermath.

The Leader understands forensic examination officers found two pellet holes and shrapnel at the scene.

Sources claim the incident may be connected to claims the victims in last night's episode were also targeted in a botched shooting as they travelled along the Dublin Road in a car on Monday night.

Gardaí, in the interim, have launched an investigation and have appealed for anyone who may have noticed anything untoward in the Annaly Park area between 8:30pm and 9pm last night to contact Longford Garda Station at (043) 3350570.