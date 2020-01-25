At a recent sitting of Longford county council, January 15, elected members were treated to a presentation of the song for Longford, an initiative under the Creative Ireland programme which was funded by both Longford county council and Creative Ireland.

The song chosen for this special rendition was Longford poet Padraic Colum’s ‘She moved through the Fair’ and the updated edition was developed with the assistance of Shane Crossan, who produced and directed the project.



Music was arranged and recorded by Paul Gurney and the production features a number of talented musicians and singers from within Longford county.



These include Jordi O'Rourke Grant, Kevin Carberry, Grace Ross, Colm O'Reilly, Aisling O'Reilly, Emma O'Reilly, Valerie Nolan, Maria Matthews, Sean Rooney, Sinead Mullally, Kaj Klimski, Kathleen Mahon and Aoife Mulligan.

Director of services with Longford county council, Barbara Heslin praised the talent on show in the production.



She said: “I just want to compliment everyone who was involved in the production of the song for Longford.

“It highlights the talent we have in the county.”

These views were shared by Cllr Peggy Nolan, who issued a call for the song to be used at every opportunity and used as the unofficial anthem for all Longford gatherings/events.

She stated: “The production of the song for Longford encompasses everything that this county stands for, the talent we have musically, in performing arts and literature.

“Can we be assured that it just won’t stop there, that this song for Longford be used at civic receptions or whatever is going on and it is used as our anthem to promote the county?



“It is something that shows our youth, our positivity, it shows the talents of the county and I am proposing that this will be used at every opportunity,” she continued.

