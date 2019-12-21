WATCH | Longford musicians band together to create beautiful rendition of 'She Moved Through the Fair'

This has been an incredible year for music and Longford's own have really finished 2019 off with a bang.

Several local musicians have banded together to create a contemporary version of She Moved Through The Fair, a traditional Irish song that Longford writer Padraic Colum collected in Donegal.

The music has been arranged and recorded by Paul Gurney at Real World Studios and features emerging musicians and singers from County Longford, including Jordi O'Rourke Grant, Kevin Carberry, Grace Ross, Colm O'Reilly, Aisling O'Reilly, Emma O'Reilly, Valerie Nolan, Maria Matthews, Sean Rooney, Sinead Mullally, Kaj Klimski, Kathleen Mahon and Aoife Mulligan.

The video was produced and directed by Shane Crossan, with assistant director Luke Danniels adding his talent to the project.

The project was supported and funded by Longford County Council and Creative Ireland.