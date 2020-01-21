Lions and farmers unite for Midland Hospice fundraiser

Fundraising for a new Midland Hospice will receive a major boost this month when Tullamore Lions Club, in association with the midland farming community, launch a very ambitious cattle rearing project Hooves4Hospice.

This is the first venture of its kind and the launch will take place at the Greville Arms Hotel, Mullingar on Thursday next January 16 at 7.30pm.

Well known RTÉ farm presenter Ella McSweeney will facilitate an interview with two of the country’s best known sportsmen including; Offaly man Michael Duignan and Dubliner Charlie Redmond, who both lost loved ones and will relate their different experiences of family hospice care.

The project is supported by other Lions Clubs in the midlands and by the Irish Hospice Foundation. Ms Sharon Foley CEO, Irish Hospice Foundation will attend and speak on the night.

The Offaly Hospice Foundation has already set a very significant example by committing €500,000 towards the project.

Everybody is welcome to attend.