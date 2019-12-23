Gardaí seek assistance in finding Dublin teenager who may have travelled to Longford

Gardaí are seeking the assistance of the public in tracing the whereabouts of Jade Burns, 17, who is missing from the Blanchardstown area in Dublin since November 29.

She is described as being approximately 5'9", with blonde hair, of medium build with blue eyes.



It is believed that Jade may have travelled to both the Donegal and Longford areas during the time she has been missing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Blanchardstown on 01 666 7000.

