Hot water discharge concerns prompt ESB to suspend operations at Lough Ree Power Plant in Lanesboro

Operations have been suspended at the Lough Ree Power Plant in Lanesboro amid concerns over the discharge of hot water into the River Shannon.

In a statement, released to RTÉ News this morning, the ESB confirmed it has decided to suspend the operation of the Lough Ree Power plant for the coming weeks.

The utility said it has "sought an amendment to its environmental licence in relation to its cooling water discharge temperature in the river Shannon, which in this regard is of particular relevance during the summer months."

There are concerns that the hot water being discharged from the plant may pose a threat to marine life in the river and it is understood that the Environmental Protection Agency is investigating the issue.

