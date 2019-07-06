Disqualified driver arrested after driving erratically through Longford town and failing breath test

A disqualified driver was arrested after driving erratically through Longford town and failing a breath test.



An Garda Síochána revealed via the @GardaTraffic twitter account that the driver was observed by Longford Roads Policing Unit driving erratically in Longford town.

The driver, who was already disqualified, failed a road side breath test, had no insurance, tax or NCT, and Gardaí seized the vehicle.

A court appearance will follow.

Just 24 hours earlier, Longford gardaí arrested the driver of a car who tested positive for cocaine and cannabis.

Also read: Longford gardaí arrest driver of car who tested positive for cocaine and cannabis

Longford RPU: Driver arrested after car observed driving erratically in Longford Town. Driver failed road side breath test, driver was already disqualified. No Insurance, Tax or NCT. Vehicle seized. Court to follow. pic.twitter.com/TT9O5A1wMR July 5, 2019

Also read: Center Parcs opening will transform Longford's tourism and economic future