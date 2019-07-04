Longford gardaí arrest driver of car who tested positive for cocaine and cannabis

Court proceedings to follow

Longford Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Longford Leader Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Gardaí this evening arrested the driver of a car who tested positive for cocaine and cannabis. 

The Gardaí revealed via the @GardaTraffic twitter account that the Longford Roads Policing Unit stopped a car earlier this evening and the driver tested positive for Cocaine and Cannabis.

The driver was arrested and court proceedings will follow.  

