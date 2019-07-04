Longford gardaí arrest driver of car who tested positive for cocaine and cannabis
Court proceedings to follow
Gardaí this evening arrested the driver of a car who tested positive for cocaine and cannabis.
The Gardaí revealed via the @GardaTraffic twitter account that the Longford Roads Policing Unit stopped a car earlier this evening and the driver tested positive for Cocaine and Cannabis.
The driver was arrested and court proceedings will follow.
Longford Roads Policing Unit: Car stopped by Gardaí, Driver tested positive for Cocaine and Cannabis. Arrested & proceedings to follow pic.twitter.com/FBEhvGo3bY— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) July 4, 2019
