WATCH | An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is a fan of Longford Love Island star Maura Higgins

An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has admitted that he is a fan of Longford's Love Island model, Ballymahon bombshell Maura Higgins.

Mr Varadkar was speaking to journalists at the topping out ceremony for the €233 million Center Parcs Longford Forest holiday resort.

New in - the Taoiseach watches #LoveIsland. And he’s a fan of Maura pic.twitter.com/F4YnCwdDzc — Seán Defoe (@SeanDefoe) July 5, 2019

