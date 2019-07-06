SPONSORED BY WARD'S PHARMACY & WARD'S URBAN DAY SPA
WATCH | An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is a fan of Longford Love Island star Maura Higgins
An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar with Center Parcs Longford Forest CEO Martin Dalby and (inset), Ballymahon bombshell and Love Island Longford star Maura Higgins
An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has admitted that he is a fan of Longford's Love Island model, Ballymahon bombshell Maura Higgins.
Mr Varadkar was speaking to journalists at the topping out ceremony for the €233 million Center Parcs Longford Forest holiday resort.
Click on the tweet to hear what An Taoiseach had to say about the Queen of Longford, Maura Higgins;
New in - the Taoiseach watches #LoveIsland. And he’s a fan of Maura pic.twitter.com/F4YnCwdDzc— Seán Defoe (@SeanDefoe) July 5, 2019
