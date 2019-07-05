GALLERY| Sneak peek at the Center Parcs finished product

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was in attendance at the topping out ceremony in Center Parcs Ballymahon earlier today, Friday July 5, where all attendees were greeted to a sneak peek of the finished product.

CEO of Center Parcs, Martin Dalby, confirmed that the project is in line to be opened in time, with all promises made by the company prior to the project launch, having been also completed. He also thanked An Taoiseach for making the trip to Ballymahon, before presenting him with a wooden carved bowl, which he carved himself.

Mr Varadkar said the day marked a great day for the Longford and the Midlands, before unveiling the plaque to officially launch Center Parcs. The development, which cost an estimated €233m euro, has already created 900 jobs thus far, with 100 more roles yet to be filled.

Take a look of some of pictures of the multi-million euro development which is due to open in the coming weeks, captured by our team at the ceremony. They do not disappoint!