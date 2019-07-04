Is Longford's Maura Higgins going to couple up with Curtis Pritchard on Love Island?

Speculation is rife that Longford's Maura Higgins is about to couple up with Curtis Pritchard on Love Island.

In a promotional teaser for Friday's episode, Maura reveals to fellow Islander Lucie Donlan.

“He’s clearly beautiful, his smile is like f****** hell. And like he’s simply very manly and I like that.”

The camera clip then shows professional dancer Curtis, whose romance with Amy looks to be all but over.

Maura is also heard commenting: “I want him to teach me how to dance.”

Maura in absolute shock at what she's hearing right now. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/7sLelFKEkM — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 2, 2019

Since entering the Love Island villa, Ballymahon bombshell Maura has been credited with saving the show and tonight the reaction was no different with one fan of show tweeting a photo with the following caption: "Our future Uachtarán na hÉireann Maura D. Higgins. Won a majority vote for just constantly stealing the show."

However, some viewers aren't took keen on idea of coupling up with Curtis.

The Love Island drama continues.....

Our future Uachtarán na hÉireann Maura D. Higgins. ☘️ Won a majority vote for just constantly stealing the show. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/u75zYhMfja — Ellen McConville (@McConvilleEllen) July 4, 2019

Casa a Maura. Basically it’s just Maura Higgins in a villa with a load of men saying what she would do to them in her funny Irish accent. #CasaAmor #loveisland2019 #loveisland #maurahiggins — #Redefined Wally3rdegreeByrne (@wallybyrne) July 4, 2019

How boring was tonight’s episode without @MauraHiggins I kept hoping she would pop up somewhere and then BOOM the teaser is it 9pm Friday night yet — Adel McCartney (@mccartney_adel) July 4, 2019

i did a quick scribble of @maurahiggins from #loveisland - defo my favourite this year☀️ pic.twitter.com/HcDjWROjuS — aidan (@aidanrbarks) July 4, 2019