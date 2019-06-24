Love Island sneak peek - Maura fumes after overhearing Tom’s banter

After winning the challenge on yesterdays episode of Love Island, Sunday June 23, Longford model Maura Higgins was given the opportunity to spend a night in the hideaway with a boy of her choice.

Maura chose Tom, but she was left less-than-impressed after Tom bantered with the boys and said it would be interesting to see if she was ‘all mouth’. This led to the Ballymahon babe walking away from Tom and heads upstairs to inform the girls.

Maura says, “I’m not bringing him to the Hideaway.”

The girls are startled by what Maura has just said. She then explains what she has just heard Tom say. Meanwhile, Tom is taken aback by Maura’s reaction to his comment. The boys encourage Tom to go resolve the issue with Maura. Tom heads upstairs and asks Maura for a private chat.

Tom says, “I feel like that was a miscommunication.”

Maura responds, “What do you mean miscommunication? You said what you said!”

“Are you saying you didn’t say that?” she continues.

Tom fights his corner, stating; “I repeated what they asked me.”

Maura says, “You said it Tom!”

Tom replies, “They asked me a question.”

Maura then responds by telling Tom he should have been a gentleman.

“Maybe you should have been a gentleman. You shouldn’t have said that about me.” she said.

To which Tom says, “I didn’t say it.”

“You did! Don’t lie to my face. I don’t want to speak to you.” Maura argues.

Molly-Mae then interrupts the argument, asking Tom to give Maura space. As Tom leaves the conversation, Maura’s outburst seems to have inspired some of the other girls.

Molly-Mae hugs Maura and says, “You’re everything I want to be!”

Maura says to the girls, “I’m not going to let anyone talk about me like a piece of garbage.

“He’s trying to be a lad out there in front of all the boys. I don’t want a lad, I want a gentleman. Someone who is going to talk about me with a bit of respect.”

Tom explains to the boys that Maura is still very much annoyed and Anton says he will go and explain the situation to Maura. Anton and Maura head to the terrace.

Anton says, “I think you’ve got the wrong end of that chat.”

Maura replies, “No, I didn’t. He’s trying to be a lad. A real man wouldn’t speak about a woman, the way he spoke about me down there.”

Anton fighting Tom’s corner, responds, “He just repeated what we said.”

“Yes but he shouldn’t have.” says Maura.

Anton says he thinks Tom was just trying to play up to the lads and that his comments were not meant in a malicious way.

Maura responds saying,“I just think that is completely wrong. I’m so glad I came down because he is the last person I want to spend the night with. That’s the truth.”

Anton heads back downstairs to speak with the boys, with Molly-Mae asking Maura what she is going to do.

Maura informs her, “I am not speaking to him. He better stay away from me tonight.”

Later, Tom heads back upstairs to try and apologise to Maura, but to no avail.

“Can I just say sorry?” he says to Maura.

“I really don’t want to speak to you.” she responds.

But after a good night’s sleep will Maura be willing to talk it out with Tom? A recoupling on tonight’s episode will also see one girl dumped from the Island, but who could it be?

Tune in tonight from 9pm on Virgin Media Two to find out!

