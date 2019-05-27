Fianna Fáil's Victor Connell eliminated after third Granard municipal district count
Fianna Fáíl's Victor Connell has been eliminated on the third count in the Granard MD area
Fianna Fáil's Victor Connell has been eliminated on the third count of the Granard Municipal District this evening.
Mr Connell's remaining 289 votes are to be distributed among the eight remaining candidates still vying to join Turlough 'Pott' McGovern (Independent) and Micheál Carrigy (Fine Gael) in the north Longford area.
There are three seats remaining to be filled in Granard municipal district and the three candidates in pole position to capture those seats are Paraic Brady (Fine Gael) who is on 899 votes which is 200 votes shy of the 1,099 quota, his party colleague and newcomer Garry Murtagh on 764 votes and Fianna Fáil's PJ Reilly on 720 votes.
The remaining five candidates in the field are below 400 votes.
COUNT THREE:
Distribution of Fine Gael candidate Micheál Carrigy's surplus of 84 votes
Brady, Paraic (FG) +18 899
Connell, Victor (FF) + 15 289
Duffy, Amanda (FF) +2 306
Kearney, Grace (Ind) +7 338
Kilbride, Frank (FG) +10 307
Maguire, Mark (SF) +3 373
Murphy, Joe (FF) +2 399
Murtagh, Garry (FG) +17 764
Reilly, PJ (FF) +10 720
* Adjudication of doubtful Ballymahon votes is continuing.
