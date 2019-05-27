Granard Municipal District Count Two: Brady set to follow McGovern and Carrigy across finishing line

Fine Gael's Paraic Brady is closing in on retaining his seat in the Granard Municipal District following this afternoon's second count.

No candidate has reached the required 1099 quota needed to join Turlough 'Pott' McGovern and Micheal Carrigy, with the latter's 84 surplus votes now being redistributed.

Cllr Brady currently stands at 881, around 200 votes shy of the required number needed to claim the area's third seat.

COUNT TWO

Brady Paraic (FG) +14 881

Connell, Victor (FF) +8 274

Duffy, Amanda (FF) +6 304

Kearney, Grace (Ind) +40 331

Kilbride, Frank (FG) +17 297

Maguire, Mark (SF) +10 370

Murphy, Joe (FF) +7 397

Murtagh, Garry (FG) +17 747

Reilly, PJ (FF) +62 710

*Count staff are also presently running the rule over doubtful ballot papers from the Ballymahon Electoral Area.