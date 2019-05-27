Granard Municipal District Count Two: Brady set to follow McGovern and Carrigy across finishing line
Elections 2019: Adjudication of doubtful Ballymahon ballot papers now underway
Fine Gael's Paraic Brady is closing in on retaining his seat in the Granard Municipal District following this afternoon's second count.
No candidate has reached the required 1099 quota needed to join Turlough 'Pott' McGovern and Micheal Carrigy, with the latter's 84 surplus votes now being redistributed.
Cllr Brady currently stands at 881, around 200 votes shy of the required number needed to claim the area's third seat.
COUNT TWO
Brady Paraic (FG) +14 881
Connell, Victor (FF) +8 274
Duffy, Amanda (FF) +6 304
Kearney, Grace (Ind) +40 331
Kilbride, Frank (FG) +17 297
Maguire, Mark (SF) +10 370
Murphy, Joe (FF) +7 397
Murtagh, Garry (FG) +17 747
Reilly, PJ (FF) +62 710
*Count staff are also presently running the rule over doubtful ballot papers from the Ballymahon Electoral Area.
