ELECTIONS 2019: AT A GLANCE | The members of Longford County Council as they are elected
Fianna Fail's Joe Flaherty tops poll in Longford MD and becomes first member of new council
Fianna Fáil's Cllr Joe Flaherty, a first-time local election candidate, who is also his party's general election candidate in county Longford, became the first person elected to Longford County Council after he topped the poll with an impressive 1,053 first preferences, and comfortably exceeded the 838 quota.
Shortly before 6.30pm, Longford Returning Officer Nora O'Farrell declared the result of the first count for the Longford Municipal District area much to the relief of those gathered in St Mary's Community Centre in Edgeworthstown.
Longford has the distinction of being the second last of all the counties to make a first count declaration in the local elections.
FIRST COUNT:
Longford Municipal District
Electorate: 12,356
Invalid poll: 112
Valid poll: 6701
Quota: 838
Adejinmi Uremu (FF) 248
Breaden George (Ind) 14
Browne John (FG) 692
Butler Seamus (FF) 656
Cooney Gerard (FG) 133
Flaherty Joe (FF) 1053
Gallagher Seamus (Ind) 156
Hagan Gerry (FG) 730
Keown Tena (SF) 356
Monaghan Martin (FF) 576
Nolan Peggy (FG) 741
O'Reilly Julie (Ind) 28
Reilly Tony (Ind) 89
Sexton Mae (Ind) 474
Smyth Barbara (PBP) 96
Warnock Gerry (Ind) 659
Joe Flaherty elected on first count. Now redistributing Mr Flaherty's surplus 215 votes
SECOND COUNT:
