ELECTIONS 2019: AT A GLANCE | The members of Longford County Council as they are elected

Fianna Fáil's Cllr Joe Flaherty, a first-time local election candidate, who is also his party's general election candidate in county Longford, became the first person elected to Longford County Council after he topped the poll with an impressive 1,053 first preferences, and comfortably exceeded the 838 quota.

Shortly before 6.30pm, Longford Returning Officer Nora O'Farrell declared the result of the first count for the Longford Municipal District area much to the relief of those gathered in St Mary's Community Centre in Edgeworthstown.



Longford has the distinction of being the second last of all the counties to make a first count declaration in the local elections.

FIRST COUNT:

Longford Municipal District

Electorate: 12,356

Invalid poll: 112

Valid poll: 6701

Quota: 838

Adejinmi Uremu (FF) 248

Breaden George (Ind) 14

Browne John (FG) 692

Butler Seamus (FF) 656

Cooney Gerard (FG) 133

Flaherty Joe (FF) 1053

Gallagher Seamus (Ind) 156

Hagan Gerry (FG) 730

Keown Tena (SF) 356

Monaghan Martin (FF) 576

Nolan Peggy (FG) 741

O'Reilly Julie (Ind) 28

Reilly Tony (Ind) 89

Sexton Mae (Ind) 474

Smyth Barbara (PBP) 96

Warnock Gerry (Ind) 659



Joe Flaherty elected on first count. Now redistributing Mr Flaherty's surplus 215 votes

Watch the moment Mr Flaherty was elected:

Elections 2019: Joe Flaherty exceeds the quota in Longford MD and is deemed elected Joe Flaherty exceeds the quota and is deemed elected #LE19 #LocalElection #Longford @joefla pic.twitter.com/ocMTeOD2yw— Longford Co.... via 24liveblog https://t.co/znUP2hD2Fd — Longford Leader (@Longford_Leader) May 26, 2019

SECOND COUNT: