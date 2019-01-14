Longford man 'Gallops' his way to €28,000 Winning Streak bonus

A born and reared Co Longford father-of-six is celebrating having scooped a tidy €28,000 on the National Lottery Winning Streak game show on RTE One last Saturday night.

Patrick Donohoe, a native of Longford town, who now lives at the Gallops, Co Cavan, has promised to bring his large family on a nice holiday with his winnings – perhaps to Disneyland!

Patrick has been married to Siobhan for 13 years and the couple have six children - Patrick Jnr, Sabrina, Pauline, Shania, Donna and Sammie-Joe. The two eldest were in the audience to support their Dad on Saturday night while the four youngest watched from home on television.

The busy Dad was not watching the previous Saturday when his name was pulled out of the drum to appear on the show. He only found out when he switched on his phone the following morning to read messages of congratulations! One message was a video of the game show where Marty Whelan and Sinead Kennedy called out his name.

He showed it to his wife Siobhan and immediately they thought it was a prank. They opened the RTE Player and watched the show back to confirm the good news. Patrick is so appreciative of all his neighbours’ good wishes. He was stopped so many times on the street so people can congratulate him getting on the show last week.

Patrick loves soccer and is a huge Liverpool FC supporter. While he had no nerves about appearing on Winning Streak he admitted to being nervous about a Liverpool game that was on at the same time as the show!

His eldest two (Patrick and Sabrina) also recently started boxing training with the local club – Cavan Boxing Club, another sport Patrick enjoys watching.

The National Lottery game show, co-presented by Marty Whelan and Sinead Kennedy, features some perennial favorite games as well but also brand new games including Play or Pay, Roll for Riches, WinFall and Electric Dream – where one player will win an electric car worth €25,000.

A brand new-look Winning Streak scratch card is available in the 5,900 National Lottery retailers all over the country, where as well as the chance to appear on the Winning Streak TV game show if you get three stars, players will also be in with a chance to win some great cash prizes up to €5,000. The odds for those who purchase a Winning Streak to win is 1 in 1.76 to win a cash or three star prize.

Players can also send their scratch card stubs into the National Lottery where each week, on the show, a player will be drawn as the winner of a Luxury Cruise for two valued at €5,000. The winner of this week’s cruise is Marie Mitchell from Carrigrohane, Co Cork.

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on National Lottery games go back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts and heritage. In total more than €5.4 billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 31 years ago. In 2018 alone, the National Lottery raised over €227 million for such good causes.

