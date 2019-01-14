Full Capacity Protocol implemented at Regional Hospital Mullingar

The Full Capacity Protocol has been implemented at the Regional Hospital Mullingar.

A spokesperson for Ireland East Hospital Group said today, "The Regional Hospital Mullingar’s emergency department (ED) and hospital is very busy. We have admitted a lot of seriously ill patient over the weekend, most of which are in their 80’s and 90’s with respiratory and other complex illnesses.

"We apologise for the distress or inconvenience caused to patients or their loved ones who are experiencing long wait times. We are working closely with our MFIT Service Improvement team and with our Community partners to discharge patients as soon as possible and where appropriate to do so. Currently, there are no delayed discharges for the hospital.

"We are asking people to think about all their care and treatment options, the length of time you may be waiting in ED should you not require urgent care and we would ask that people keep our ED services for the patients who need them most.

"However, if you are seriously injured or ill the ED will assess and treat you as a priority.

"This is a challenging time for our hospital but thanks to the huge efforts of our frontline staff, patients are continuing to receive safe care during this period."

