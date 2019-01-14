Men's Sheds in Longford to benefit from more than €7,000 in funding

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring TD, has today (Monday, January 14) confirmed that six Men’s Sheds in Longford have been approved to receive funding from the Department of Rural and Community Development.

In July 2018, Minister Ring announced the allocation of €500,000 under the Men’s Sheds stream of the Community Enhancement Programme. This will enable individual Men’s Sheds to upgrade their facilities by purchasing equipment or by carrying out minor works to improve their shed. The initiative was developed in association with the Irish Men’s Sheds Association.

Following the allocation of the funding to each Local Authority area last July, applications were then overseen by Local Community Development Committees around the country. Following this process, Minister Ring can now confirm that funding has been allocated to 310 Men’s Sheds across every county in Ireland.

More than €7,000 has been allocated to Men's Sheds in Longford today:

Dromard Men's Shed has been granted €650 to build a glasshouse

Drumlish/Ballinamuck Men's Shed will be renovating and upgrading its workspace with funding of €600

A total of €1,200 has been awarded to Granard Men's Shed for a lock-up unit/shed

Killoe Men's Shed has received a total of €2,500 for the installation of a new heating system

Longford Men's Shed will be using a grant of €2,000 for wiring, heating and equipment

North Longford Men's Group have received funding of €296 for new shelving unites

Speaking in relation to today’s announcement, Minister Ring said: “I’m delighted that 310 Men’s Sheds across the country have been allocated funding. This will help them to improve their premises or add to the range of equipment they have.

“It’s really heartening to hear what the individual Sheds are doing with the money and it shows that modest investments in good community organisations can go a long way. The emergence of the Men’s Sheds in recent years has been an extremely positive development for communities across Ireland and I’m delighted to be able to support the Sheds in these early stages.

“Their members possess great experience and know-how and they make a massive contribution to their local communities. They provide invaluable support to important local initiatives such as Tidy Towns groups, local festivals and important charity events.

“I would like to thank the Irish Men’s Shed Association for working with me on this initiative and making it such a success. Men’s sheds are a great initiative and I’m happy to help in this way. I want to also thank everyone involved in Men’s Sheds across the country.”

Barry Sheridan, CEO of the Irish Men’s Sheds Association (ISMA) welcomed the funding stating: “The IMSA is extremely heartened by the take-up and response to the Men’s Shed Fund amongst our member sheds. We were delighted to be able to work with the Department of Rural and Community Development to bring this fund to fruition, and I know that the support of Minister Ring and his Department means a lot to our members.

“The projects and improvements facilitated by this funding are going to have an immense impact on individual Sheds and their communities. But beyond the funding itself, the Department’s support is also a signal that the social benefits of Men’s Sheds are being recognised, acknowledged and fostered at governmental level.”