WATCH | Longford comedian Sean Finnerty generates lots of laughter on USA's The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon

Longford comedian Sean Finnerty made his TV debut on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon last night, Friday.

The Killoe man generates much laughter with his jokes about his experiences moving to the U.S. from Ireland, including inappropriate immigration conversations and horrific airline experiences.

