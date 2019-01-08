Longford people in flu risk group are urged to get vaccinated

The HSE has urged all people in at-risk groups for the flu to get vaccinated if they have not done so already.

Those in at-risk groups include people aged 65 and over, pregnant women and people with chronic illness. Healthcare workers should also get the vaccine to protect themselves and those that they care for.

ALSO READ: Double your chances of quitting smoking for good this year

HSE public health and director of HPSC Dr Kevin Kelleher said that data showed that flu levels were likely to increase over the coming weeks when flu begins to actively circulate in the community.

However, this year’s flu vaccine is a good match for circulating strains and the vaccine is the best way to protect yourself from getting the flu.

ALSO READ: New Year, New You | Five simple steps to kick start your 2019 with personal trainer Sean Flannery

“Flu is now beginning to circulate, and as schools reopen and people return to work we are likely to see increased levels. The predominant strain currently circulating is H1N1, which is affecting younger age groups more than strains that have circulated in previous years. This year’s vaccine is a good match for circulating strains and it is not too late to get the vaccine," he said.

Dr Kelleher said that while most people will get better themselves from flu, anyone who was concerned about their condition should telephone their GP or an out-of-hours medical service so they could arrange to be treated in a way that did not put others at risk.

ALSO READ: New Year, new you...Three Operation Transformation walks across Longford

People with symptoms should stay at home and children should not attend school if showing signs of flu, he said.

For information and tips on dealing with and preventing the transmission of flu visit the HSE website www.undertheweather.ie

Seasonal influenza surveillance reports are available at the Health Protection Surveillance Centre website - www.hpsc.ie

ALSO READ: Go for gold with your New Year weight loss