Go for gold with your New Year weight loss

If you’d love to slim down and feel better about yourself this January, Longford Slimming World groups are inviting you to join them and go for gold with your weight loss in 2019!

This New Year marks 50 years since the very first Slimming World group opened its doors in 1969 and all Slimming world members are looking forward to celebrating the golden milestone in style.

Slimming World have lots of exciting plans to mark the anniversary and they’d love even more people to join the festivities – and benefit from 50 years of super-slimming experience along the way.

Siobhan Brier, Longford Town Consultant who runs groups in the Temperance Hall, says, “If anyone in Longford is thinking of embarking on a weight-loss journey this January, Slimming World is definitely the place to be – not only do we have five decades of experience helping millions of people to lose weight, we also have a fabulously fun calendar of celebrations planned throughout the year.”

The year will get off to a sparkling start, with everyone who joins Slimming World receiving a special, golden New Member Pack, and the launch of a brand-new golden Millionaire’s Shortcake Hi-fi cereal bar, available exclusively in Slimming World groups.

Later in the year there will also be exciting competitions to win golden prizes, special-edition publications, 50th birthday themed parties in all Slimming World groups and more.

Siobhan says: “We love welcoming new people to our groups and seeing them discover that they can lose weight without feeling hungry or deprived – and celebrating with them when they do. However, this year is more exciting than ever before because I know our 50th year is going to be even more special.

“Just like our founder Margaret back in 1969, we are on a mission to help people to achieve their weight-loss dreams. She built Slimming World on the promise of weight loss with no hunger, no judgment and freedom from guilt, and that’s exactly what our members still do today.

“Our Food Optimising eating plan is based around satiety and energy density – eating foods that are best at satisfying your appetite and have fewest calories per gram of food – so you learn how to make healthy choices and lose weight – and keep it off – without feeling hungry. There’s no such thing as a ‘quick fix’ when it comes to losing weight and Slimming World has always offered sustainable, long-term weight loss, so it’s definitely the best choice for anyone wanting to get slim for life this January – and to have a bit of fun and make friends in the process.”

The Temperance Hall Slimming World groups are held every Tuesday at 9.30am, 11.30, 5.30 and 7.30pm and also Wednesdays at 9.30am.

Or for details of other groups in the area simply log on to www.slimmingworld.ie and find your nearest group.